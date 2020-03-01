S.Korea's Jeju Air says to acquire stake in Eastar Jet for $45 mln

Adds background

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - South Korean budget carrier Jeju Air Co Ltd 089590.KS said on Monday it would acquire a majority stake in competitor Eastar Jet for 54.5 billion won ($45.49 million).

The acquisition is the latest case of restructuring in South Korea's aviation industry, which is suffering losses from low travel demand due the coronavirus epidemic and a diplomatic feud between South Korea and Japan last year.

South Korea has the most virus infections outside China, with 4,212 as of Monday.

The final acquisition price is lower than a preliminary deal price of about 69.5 billion won Jeju Air reported in a December regulatory filing, which was subject to change after due diligence.

A Jeju Air spokesman declined comment on whether the change in the price was affected by the coronavirus epidemic or South Korean airlines' current difficulties.

Jeju Air shares jumped 14% after the announcement.

($1 = 1,198.1000 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.