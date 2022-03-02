S.Korea's Hyundai Motor to invest $79.2 bln through 2030

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS plans to invest about 95.5 trillion won ($79.21 billion) through 2030, the company said on Wednesday, including a figure of about 19.4 trillion won for electrification.

In late 2020, Hyundai Motor, which together with affiliate Kia Corp 000270.KS is among the world's top 10 biggest automakers by sales, said it would target a share of 8% to 10% of the global market for electric vehicles (EV) by 2040.

($1=1,205.6800 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

