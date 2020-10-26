S.Korea's Hyundai Motor swings to net loss in Q3, misses consensus

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS said on Monday it swung to a net loss in the July-September quarter, missing analysts' estimates by a large margin as a charge related to engine issues weighed on earnings.

Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest automaker when combined with affiliate Kia Motors Corp 000270.KS, reported a net loss of 336 billion won ($297.72 million) for the third quarter, far below the 1 trillion won profit average of 12 analyst estimates complied by Refinitiv.

($1 = 1,128.5900 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kim Coghill)

