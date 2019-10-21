S.Korea's Hyundai Motor considers raising stake in China joint venture

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor 005380.KS is considering increasing its stake in its China joint venture, Sichuan Hyundai Motor, among various plans it is weighing, the South Korean automaker said on Tuesday.

Sichuan Hyundai Motor is an automobile manufacturer jointly owned by Hyundai and China's Sichuan Nanjun Automotive Group, with a stake of 50% each.

