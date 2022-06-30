US Markets

S.Korea's Hyundai Motor and its affiliates to jointly set up company in U.S. to explore businesses

Heekyong Yang Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and its two affiliates plan to jointly set up a company in the United States to explore businesses, Hyundai Motor said on Thursday.

In May, Hyundai Motor Group said it plans to invest more than $10 billion in the United States by 2025 to strengthen collaboration with U.S. firms in advanced technology.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

