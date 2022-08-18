S.Korea's Hyundai Mobis considers separating businesses into new units

South Korea's Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd said on Thursday it was considering separating its modules and key parts businesses into new units to enhance each unit's expertise and maximize efficiency.

The auto parts maker plans to hold a board meeting in September to approve plans to separate the businesses into wholly-owned units expected to be launched in November, Hyundai Mobis said in a regulatory filing.

