S.Korea's Hyundai Mobis considers separating businesses into new units

SEOUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd 012330.KS said on Thursday it was considering separating its modules and key parts businesses into new units to enhance each unit's expertise and maximize efficiency.

The auto parts maker plans to hold a board meeting in September to approve plans to separate the businesses into wholly-owned units expected to be launched in November, Hyundai Mobis said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.