S.Korea's Hyundai Engineering says to postpone its planned IPO

South Korean builder Hyundai Engineering Co Ltd said on Friday it has decided to postpone its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

In a regulatory filing, it cited various reasons for the postponement such as difficulty in receiving a proper evaluation of the company's value.

