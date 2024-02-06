News & Insights

S.Korea's Harim says talks over sale of shipper HMM fall through

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 06, 2024 — 07:48 pm EST

Written by Ju-min Park for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Harim Holdings 003380.KQ said on Wednesday that talks to take over South Korea's biggest container shipper HMM 011200.KS had fallen through, in a deal that sources said was worth nearly $5 billion. Harim, chosen as the preferred bidder to buy HMM, has been negotiating a final deal with HMM creditors to take control of the shipper for several weeks but they failed to narrow gaps over rights to manage the shipper, the company said in a statement.

Earlier, Harim entered bidding via a consortium led by its bulk shipping unit Pan Ocean 028670.KS.

After news of the faltered talks, shares in HMM slid 4% in Wednesday morning trade versus the broader market's .KS11 1% rise. Pan Ocean shares jumped almost 20%, but Harim fell 4%.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ed Davies)

((ju-min.park@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: ju-min.park.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.