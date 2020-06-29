S.Korea's Hankook Technology Group chairman sells all his shares to second son

Contributors
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published

South Korea's Hankook Technology Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday that Chairman Cho Yang-rai had sold all of his 23.59% stake in the group to his second son.

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hankook Technology Group Co Ltd 000240.KS said on Tuesday that Chairman Cho Yang-rai had sold all of his 23.59% stake in the group to his second son.

With his father's shares in hand, Cho Hyun-bum, chief-executive of South Korea's top tyre maker Hankook Tire & Technology Co Ltd 161390.KS, now owns a nearly 43% stake in the tyre maker's parent company, becoming the largest shareholder.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More