S.Korea's Hankook Technology Group chairman sells all his shares to second son

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hankook Technology Group Co Ltd 000240.KS said on Tuesday that Chairman Cho Yang-rai had sold all of his 23.59% stake in the group to his second son.

With his father's shares in hand, Cho Hyun-bum, chief-executive of South Korea's top tyre maker Hankook Tire & Technology Co Ltd 161390.KS, now owns a nearly 43% stake in the tyre maker's parent company, becoming the largest shareholder.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

