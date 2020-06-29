F

S.Korea's Hankook Technology chairman sells entire stake to younger son

South Korea's Hankook Technology Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday Chairman Cho Yang-rai sold his entire stake in the group to his younger son amid reports of a possible management tussle in one of the world's top 10 tyre makers.

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hankook Technology Group Co Ltd 000240.KS said on Tuesday Chairman Cho Yang-rai sold his entire stake in the group to his younger son amid reports of a possible management tussle in one of the world's top 10 tyre makers.

After the 23.59% stake sale, Cho Hyun-bum, president of South Korea's leading tyre maker Hankook Tire & Technology Co Ltd 161390.KS, will become the largest shareholder with a nearly 43% stake in the parent company.

The firm did not disclose the value of the block deal, but the stake was worth 269 billion won ($224.70 million), as of Monday's closing price.

Customers of the family controlled Hankook Tire include Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS, Ford Motor Co F.N and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE.

According to the company's regulatory filing, the 48-year-old Cho has three siblings, each owning 19.32%, 10.82% and 0.82% stake in the group.

Shares of Hankook Technology Group surged as much as 9.4% and Hankook Tire rose nearly 5.7%, while the benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was trading up 1.4% at 0300 GMT.

($1 = 1,197.1500 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1470;))

