S.Korea's govt will stabilise forex market if needed, says minister
SEOUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's vice finance minister said on Friday the government will deploy necessary measures to stabilise foreign exchange markets if needed, as the dollar-won trading could show herd-like behaviour.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.