S.Korea's govt will stabilise forex market if needed, says minister

SEOUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's vice finance minister said on Friday the government will deploy necessary measures to stabilise foreign exchange markets if needed, as the dollar-won trading could show herd-like behaviour.

