S.Korea's February jobless rate falls to lowest on record

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's February unemployment rate fell to its lowest on record, government data showed on Wednesday, while the number of jobs being added stood near a 22-year high.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month was 2.7%, Statistics Korea data showed, the lowest since data compilation began in 1999. It came in at 3.6% in January.

Data also showed some 1,037,000 jobs were added in the same month, not far from January's jobs growth of 1,135,000, which was the most since March 2000.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.