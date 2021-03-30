S.Korea's Feb factory activity grows at fastest pace in 8 months

Contributor
Joori Roh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korea's factory output grew at its fastest pace in eight months in February, far exceeding expectations, mostly due to a boost in semiconductor and chemicals production.

By Joori Roh

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's factory output grew at its fastest pace in eight months in February, far exceeding expectations, mostly due to a boost in semiconductor and chemicals production.

Industrial output rose a seasonally-adjusted 4.3% in February from a month earlier, Statistics Korea data showed on Wednesday, rebounding from a 1.2% contraction in January and beating a median forecast of a 0.1% decline.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, semiconductor production rose 7.2% month-on-month, while chemical products manufacturing was up 7.9%, towing the expansion.

From a year earlier, factory output rose 0.9%, missing a 2.5% increase tipped in a Reuters survey and slowing from the previous month's 7.8% expansion.

Wednesday's data also showed service sector output last month rose a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in February on a monthly basis, the fastest growth since June 2020.

The sector gained, with output from accommodation facilities and restaurants surging 20.4% month-on-month, as COVID-19 measures in the country eased.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sam Holmes)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More