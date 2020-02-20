S.Korea's Feb exports to China shrink as virus hits factories, demand

By Cynthia Kim and Joori Roh

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports to China slumped in the first 20 days of February, and even though overall shipments rose, sales per working day suffered a steep contraction as a conronavirus outbreak upended global supply chains in a sharp blow to demand.

Exports to China, where the epidemic originated, shrank 3.7% on-year, signalling potentially worse to come over the next few months due to the disruption from the outbreak.

Outbound shipments out of Asia's fourth largest economy is seen as a bellwether for world trade as it is the first major exporting economy to release data since the epidemic.

Overseas sales rose 12.4% in the first 20 days of February from a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday, but the uptick reflected less working days in the prior year.

Worryingly, the average exports per working day suffered a sharper contraction, down 9.3% on year after a 3.2% drop seen for the first 10 days in February, as demand took a knock from spread of the coronavirus.

Park Chong-hoon, a Standard Charted Korea economist said the headline number was boosted by there being 3 more working days this year than in 2019 due to changes in the Lunar New Year holiday.

"We should really focus on average exports per working day. The outbreak of the virus significantly tumbled shipments out of Korea, and it will only worsen in the coming months," Park said.

South Korea reported its first death from the virus and a surge in new cases on Thursday, spurring concerns about the spread of the disease outside China.

Analysts expect the outbreak to hurt global growth, and gloom is spreading among South Korean manufacturers, as companies see more delivery bottlenecks, production disruptions and a downturn in consumer spending.

