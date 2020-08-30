S.Korea's factory activity grows for second month in a row in July

South Korea's factory output grew for a second straight month in July, after marking the fastest growth since 2009 in June, though a resurgence in coronavirus infections is expected to further weigh on the economy.

Industrial production in July rose by a seasonally-adjusted 1.6% from a month earlier, Statistics Korea said on Monday, down from 7.2% in June and slightly missing the median forecast of a 1.9% rise.

But the economic recovery may lose momentum as South Korea extended Phase 2 social distancing rules - the second-strictest level - for at least another week and toughened restrictions on some businesses to battle the resurgence of the virus in August.

From a year earlier, factory output shrank 2.5%, worse than the previous month's 0.5% slide and the 1.2% fall tipped in a Reuters survey.

