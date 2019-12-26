S.Korea's central bank to strengthen research on non-interest rate policy instruments

SEOUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Friday it would step up research into monetary policy measures other than interest rates as it is running out of policy room following two reductions in borrowing costs this year.

South Korea cut its key policy rate KROCRT=ECI in July and again in October, each time by 25 basis points, to 1.25%, matching the record-low level seen until late 2017.

Part of a global easing trend, the moves were intended to support cooling domestic demand and growth.

"In preparation against a reduction of the interest rate policy space, the Bank will strengthen its research into the application of non-interest rate monetary policy instruments that are appropriate for domestic financial and economic conditions over the medium- and long-term horizon," the Bank of Korea (BOK) said in its annual guidance on the operation of monetary and credit policy.

The bank also said it would increase the size of its treasury bond holdings by conducting outright purchases to expand its holdings for RP sales, while "preparing against the possibility of heightened money market volatility".

The BOK emphasised that the uncertainty over the future growth path remains high, reaffirming a view expressed at its Nov. 29 policy meeting.

"With the growth rate staying below its potential level, the negative output gap is expected to widen modestly," it added.

The November meeting minutes, released last week, showed there were two board members who saw the need to cut interest rates, though only one voted to do so, firming up the case for another reduction next year.

The bank next reviews its policy on Jan. 17.

(Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Gareth Jones)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.