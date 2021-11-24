S.Korea's central bank raises rates by 25 bps to 1.00%

South Korea's central bank raised its policy rate on Thursday, as widely expected, as concerns about rising household debt and inflation offset uncertainty around a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board lifted the official rate KROCRT=ECI by 25 basis points to 1.00% - a move expected by 29 of 30 analysts in a Reuters poll. One analyst saw the bank raising interest rates by 50 basis points to 1.25%

Governor Lee Ju-yeol's news conference will be broadcast at 0220 GMT.

