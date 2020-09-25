S.Korea's Celltrion to merge with affiliates to set up holding company structure

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - South Korean pharmaceutical company Celltrion 068270.KS said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it plans to merge with affiliates Celltrion HealthCare 091990.KQ, Celltrion Pharm 068760.KQ to establish a holding company structure by end-2021.

Celltrion, whose experimental COVID-19 treatment has been approved by South Korea for Phase 2/3 clinical trials, said the merger will take place when requirements for South Korean fair trade rules are met.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.