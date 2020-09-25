S.Korea's Celltrion to merge with affiliates to set up holding company structure

Contributor
Joyce Lee. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korean pharmaceutical company Celltrion said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it plans to merge with affiliates Celltrion HealthCare, Celltrion Pharm to establish a holding company structure by end-2021.

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - South Korean pharmaceutical company Celltrion 068270.KS said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it plans to merge with affiliates Celltrion HealthCare 091990.KQ, Celltrion Pharm 068760.KQ to establish a holding company structure by end-2021.

Celltrion, whose experimental COVID-19 treatment has been approved by South Korea for Phase 2/3 clinical trials, said the merger will take place when requirements for South Korean fair trade rules are met.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters