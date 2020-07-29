S.Korea's Celltrion gets UK approval for trials of COVID-19 antibody drug

US Markets

South Korea's Celltrion Inc on Thursday said British regulators had given it regulatory approval for a phase I clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 treatment drug.

The company will enrol participants for a clinical study in the UK after approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Celltrion said in a statement.

South Korean regulators on July 17 approved an early stage clinical trial for the drug, making it the country's first such antibody drug to be tested on humans.

