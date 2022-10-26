S.Korea's c.bank loosens collateral policies to ease bond market jitters

Contributor
Cynthia Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank on Thursday said it will accept a wider range of collaterals from local financial institutions bidding for loans from the Bank of Korea to ease corporate bond market jitters.

