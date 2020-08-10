S.Korea's Aug 1-10 exports dive as shipments to major trading partners drop

South Korean exports suffered a major decline in the first 10 days of August, as the coronavirus crisis continued to knock demand at its trading partners, the United States, Europe and China.

Exports contracted 23.6% from a year earlier in the period, while imports declined 24.3%, data from the Korea Customs Service showed on Tuesday.

Overseas sales to China, its biggest trading partner, dropped 11.3% while that to the United States and Europe contracted sharply by 22.3% and 13.9%, respectively.

Full month trade data for August will be released on September 1.

