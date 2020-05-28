S.Korea's April factory output shrinks most since 2008

Contributor
Joori Roh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korea's factory output shrank at its sharpest pace in more than 11 years in April, official data showed on Friday, as a spike in the number of coronavirus infections and lockdown measures across the world decimated global demand.

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's factory output shrank at its sharpest pace in more than 11 years in April, official data showed on Friday, as a spike in the number of coronavirus infections and lockdown measures across the world decimated global demand.

Industrial output contracted by a seasonally adjusted 6.0% in April from a month earlier, nearly double the 3.2% fall tipped in a Reuters survey and the biggest drop since a 10.5% plunge in December 2008.

Output had risen unexpectedly by 4.7% in March, benefiting from lengthy shutdowns in competing Chinese factories, which boosted demand for Korean-made display panels and cars.

On a year-on-year basis, factory production fell 4.5%, reversing from a 7.4% gain in March and worse than an expected 0.5% decline.

(Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More