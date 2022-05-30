S.Korea's April factory output shrinks most in 2 yrs, service output expands

South Korea's April factory output shrank by the most in nearly two years, though the service sector held firm, government data showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production in April decreased by a seasonally-adjusted 3.3% from a month earlier, shrinking for the first time in seven months and marking the biggest decline since May 2020.

Meanwhile, service sector output rose 1.4%, extending gains to a second straight month.

