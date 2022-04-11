S.Korea's Ananti to write off assets related to Mt Kumgang in N.Korea -Yonhap

April 12 (Reuters) - South Korean resort operator Ananti 025980.KQ will stop its business related to Mount Kumgang in North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

The company is expected to write off its assets - a golf course and a resort - located in the Mount Kumgang tourist region that is valued at 50.7 billion won ($41.0 million) as of last year, Yonhap reported, citing an Ananti official.

Ananti declined to make an immediate comment.

($1 = 1,237.2100 won)

