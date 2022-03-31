S.Korea's 3-yr treasury yield jumps to 2.769%, just below an 8-year high

SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's three-year treasury yield KR3YT=RR rose more than 10 basis points on Friday to 2.769%, notches below a near eight-year high of 2.803% reached on Monday.

The move came as the nominee to head the country's central bank said earlier in the day that South Korea's soaring household debt needs to be curbed as the quality of debt could deteriorate with the ageing population.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.