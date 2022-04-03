S.Korea's 10-yr treasury yield rises to 3.096%, highest since Sept 2014

South Korea's benchmark 10-year treasury yield rose 8.9 basis points on Monday to 3.096%, reaching the highest level since early September 2014.

Such move comes after the country's prime minister nominee Han Duck-soo on Sunday listed curbing household debt and keeping fiscal soundness among the top priority policy goals.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield KR3YT=RR also rose by 8.4 basis points to 2.867%, the highest since early May 2014.

