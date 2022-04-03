S.Korea's 10-yr treasury yield rises to 3.096%, highest since Sept 2014

SEOUL, April 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's benchmark 10-year treasury yield KR10YT=RR rose 8.9 basis points on Monday to 3.096%, reaching the highest level since early September 2014.

Such move comes after the country's prime minister nominee Han Duck-soo on Sunday listed curbing household debt and keeping fiscal soundness among the top priority policy goals.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield KR3YT=RR also rose by 8.4 basis points to 2.867%, the highest since early May 2014.

(Reporting by Joori Roh and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.