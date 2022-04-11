S.Korea's 10-yr treasury yield hits 8-yr high; stocks fall

SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's treasury yields surged to hit fresh multi-year highs on Monday on bets of faster monetary tightening at home and abroad, while worries of additional bond issuance for the government's next extra budget plan also weighed.

South Korea's benchmark 10-year treasury bond yield rose as much as 11.7 basis points to 3.284%, the highest level since June 2014.

The most liquid three-year treasury bond yield also jumped 11.9 basis points to 3.104%, levels not seen since June 2013.

The Bank of Korea, one of the more aggressive central banks in Asia in tightening policy, has raised the benchmark rate by a total of 75 basis points to 1.25% since last August. Analysts currently see further hikes to 2% by the end of this year.

BOK chief nominee Rhee Chang-yong on Sunday emphasized stabilization of household debt as an 'urgent task'.

South Korea's incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday named Choo Kyung-ho, a conservative lawmaker, to be deputy prime minister and finance minister, as the country seeks to tackle surging inflation, household debt and demand for welfare.

Choo, as a member of the presidential transition committee, has been working to draw up an extra budget plan to support small businesses and the self-employed who have been affected by COVID.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year highs after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes signalled faster monetary tightening.

Sentiment in the local bond market has been affected by issues around surging inflation, U.S. monetary policy outlook and extra budget, said Kyobo Securities' fixed-income analyst Paik Yoon-min.

June futures on 3-year treasury bonds fell 0.29 points to 104.96 and futures on 10-year bonds dropped 0.69 points to 114.31 as of 0310 GMT.

In the stock market, the benchmark KOSPI fell 14.11 points, or 0.52%, to 2,686.28 as China's faster-than-expected inflation data added to inflation concerns.

Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics traded flat and peer SK Hynix fell 0.89%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 2.73%.

The won was quoted at 1,233.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.64% lower than its previous close at 1,225.1. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.