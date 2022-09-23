S.Korean won posts seventh weekly loss on slowdown concerns

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won trades flat against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** The Korean won posted a seventh straight weekly loss against the dollar and slid to its weakest level since 2009 on Friday, as investors worried that the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to tame inflation could trigger a recession.

** The won was quoted at 1,409.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, flat from its previous close of 1,409.7. For the week, the won lost 1.5% against the greenback.

** Among equities, the benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down 42.31 points, or 1.81%, at 2,290.00, as of 0630 GMT. The index lost 3.9% this week, marking the sharpest weekly decline since mid-June.

** The country's central bank said it agreed to form a currency swap with the National Pension Service to sate the fund's dollar needs, to put a floor under a rapidly weakening won.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.18% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS fell 2.91%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS fell 5.73%.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index .KS11 was 438.26 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 931, the number of advancing shares was 110.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 190.2 billion won on the main board.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,409.7 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,408.8.

** The KOSPI dropped 23.09% so far this year, and lost 6.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 15.6% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.22 points to 101.83.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 10.5 basis points to 4.168%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 16.3 basis points to 4.150%.

