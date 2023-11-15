News & Insights

S.Korean taxi app Kakao Mobility plans to buy Europe's FreeNow - media report

November 15, 2023 — 05:34 am EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Kakao Mobility, a South Korean taxi-hailing service provider, plans to acquire European taxi platform FreeNow, Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Kakao Mobility will make a proposal as early as next week to acquire about an 80% stake in the Germany-based mobility service provider, the newspaper reported, citing an unidentified source.

Responding to a Reuters request for comment, Kakao Mobility said it did not have anything to say on the matter.

Kakao Mobility, a subsidiary of South Korean tech giant Kakao 035720.KS, has a market share of more than 90% of the country's taxi-hailing market. It is facing growing regulatory scrutiny after the president urged a review into its taxi app amid complaints about monopolistic practices.

