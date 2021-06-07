GILD

S.Korean stocks trade flat on caution ahead of U.S. inflation data

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won edges up against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were unchanged on Tuesday, a day after closing at a record high, as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data due later this week amid lack of market-moving catalysts.

** The Korean won edged up, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI rose 2.38 points, or 0.04%, to 3,253.56 by 0133 GMT.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.24%, while peer SK Hynix fell 0.78%. LG Chem slid 0.37% and Naver rose 0.55%.

** Contract drug manufacturer Samsung Biologics Co Ltd jumped as much as 4.6% to a two-week high following an expansion of a deal with Gilead Science Inc .

** Foreigners were net sellers of 183.2 billion won ($164.62 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,112.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.07%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,112.2 per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,111.8.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 110.84.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.190%.

($1 = 1,112.8700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters