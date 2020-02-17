S.Korean stocks shed over 1% after Apple warns on virus impact

* KOSPI falls as much as 1.4%, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean stocks declined more than 1% on Tuesday as a revenue warning by Apple underlined the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak in China. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield dropped.

** Apple Inc said it would not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter as iPhone production and demand in China slowed due to the epidemic.

** The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China fell below 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since January, Chinese health officials said, although global experts warn it was still too early to say the outbreak is being contained.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI down 28.33 points, or 1.26%, at 2,213.84, by 0229 GMT. In early trade, the index fell as much as 1.4%.

** Shares of index heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell more than 2% each.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 133.7 billion won ($112.58 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,187.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,183.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,187.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,186.4 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.68% [MKTS/GLOB]. Japanese stocks fell 1.11%.

** The KOSPI has risen 0.80% so far this year, and gained 3.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 193.68 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 901, the number of advancing shares was 162.

** The won has lost 2.6% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 110.75, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 1.303%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.7 basis points to 1.590%.

($1 = 1,187.6000 won)

(Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((hayoung.choi@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1468;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

