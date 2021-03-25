S.Korean stocks rise on recovery hopes; set for weekly decline

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares on Friday tracked an overnight rebound on Wall Street, as hopes of economic recovery boosted risk appetite, although the benchmark index was set for a weekly decline. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI rose 17.22 points, or 0.57%, to 3,025.55 by 0204 GMT. It is set for a weekly fall of 0.60%.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.12%, while peer SK Hynix edged up 0.38%. Battery maker LG Chem rose 1.14%.

** South Korean shipbuilders surged. Samsung Heavy Industries jumped 5.56% after winning 2.8 trillion won order, while Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore soared 8.02% on 637 billion won order.

** U.S. equities rebounded on Thursday after weekly jobless claims dropped to a one-year low, signalling that the economy is on the verge of stronger growth, while President Joe Biden pledged to double vaccination rollout plans.

** Back home, the International Monetary Fund upgraded South Korea's 2021 growth forecast to 3.6% from 3.1% previously, supported by a rebound in tech exports and fiscal stimulus.

** Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea data showed the country's consumers turned optimistic for the first time in over a year in March.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 113.1 billion won ($99.84 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,132.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.06%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.4.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.985%. ($1 = 1,132.8300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

