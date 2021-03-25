S.Korean stocks rise on recovery hopes; set for weekly decline

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares on Friday tracked an overnight rebound on Wall Street, as hopes of economic recovery boosted risk appetite, although the benchmark index was set for a weekly decline. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI rose 17.22 points, or 0.57%, to 3,025.55 by 0204 GMT. It is set for a weekly fall of 0.60%.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.12%, while peer SK Hynix edged up 0.38%. Battery maker LG Chem rose 1.14%.

** South Korean shipbuilders surged. Samsung Heavy Industries jumped 5.56% after winning 2.8 trillion won order, while Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore soared 8.02% on 637 billion won order.

** U.S. equities rebounded on Thursday after weekly jobless claims dropped to a one-year low, signalling that the economy is on the verge of stronger growth, while President Joe Biden pledged to double vaccination rollout plans.

** Back home, the International Monetary Fund upgraded South Korea's 2021 growth forecast to 3.6% from 3.1% previously, supported by a rebound in tech exports and fiscal stimulus.

** Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea data showed the country's consumers turned optimistic for the first time in over a year in March.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 113.1 billion won ($99.84 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,132.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.06%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.4.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.985%. ($1 = 1,132.8300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More