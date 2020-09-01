S.Korean stocks rise on global recovery hopes, virus woes cap gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained on Wednesday after data from major economies fuelled hopes of a global recovery, although gains were capped on worries about a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and its impact on the domestic economy.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0152 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 10.90 points, or 0.46%, to 2,360.45.

** Data on Tuesday showed August factory activity in the United States rose more than expected, hours after a survey showed Chinese factory activity expanded during the month.

** South Korea's daily cases were in triple digits for nearly three straight weeks, with its finance minister saying the government will need to give second cash handouts to some households to ease their economic strain.

** Meanwhile, the country's annual inflation in August accelerated to its fastest in five months as the longest monsoon on record pushed up fresh food prices.

** "It seems like there is only limited upside for South Korean stocks as (the country's) exports recovery remains subdued," DS Investment & Securities analyst Na Jeong-hwan said.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 62.5 billion won ($52.68 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,186.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.30%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,187.1 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,187.1.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 111.67.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 0.976%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.9 basis point to 1.594%. ($1 = 1,186.3600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.