S.Korean stocks rise on firmer Asian markets, economic recovery hopes

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained on Tuesday, tracking Asian markets that rose on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine, with upbeat Chinese economic data aiding sentiment. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0235 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 12.66 points, or 0.52%, to 2,440.57.

** Asian equities took cues from a higher finish overnight on Wall Street, while data showed China's industrial output expanded for a fifth straight month in August and retail sales grew for the first time this year. [MKTS/GLOB]

** Investors' focus is on central banks. The U.S. Federal Reserve starts its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, while the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England will announce their policy decisions later this week.

** Meanwhile, cases of the novel coronavirus in South Korea steadily fell since the government imposed unprecedented social distancing curbs, with the country reporting 106 new infections as of Tuesday.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 49.2 billion won ($41.66 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,180.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.24% higher than its previous close at 1,183.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,180.9 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,180.5.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.06%.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 111.95.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 0.906%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 1.506%. ($1 = 1,180.8700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

