S.Korean stocks rise as tech heavyweights shine; U.S. jobs data eyed

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rebounded on Wednesday, led by tech heavyweights, although some caution kicked in ahead of a key U.S. jobs report. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 13.82 points, or 0.42%, to 3,300.50 by 0219 GMT.

** Tech shares tracked a strong finish on the Nasdaq overnight. The index closed at a record high, after a government survey showed U.S. consumer confidence in June hit its highest level since the pandemic started. [.N]

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.12% and 3.20%, respectively, while internet giant Naver jumped 2.92% and mobile messenger app operator Kakao added 2.85%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 35.7 billion won ($31.59 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** "The market's focus is on the spread of COVID-19 variant and U.S. jobs data," said Lee Won, analyst at Bookook Securities.

** Worries about the economic impact of the highly infectious Delta variant have risen, with Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia battling outbreaks and tightening restrictions.

** The won was quoted at 1,131.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.23%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.0 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,129.7.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 110.00.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 1.436%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 2.098%. ($1 = 1,129.9300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

