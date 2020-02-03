S.Korean stocks recoup early losses on bargain hunting, China support plans

* KOSPI steadies, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls * For the midday report, please click [nL4N2A3087] SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares ended flat on Monday after heavy selling last week on the coronavirus outbreak. Bargain hunting lifted heavyweights, while Chinese government measures to support the economy helped recoup early losses. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** Chinese stock and commodity markets fell heavily on Monday as the death toll in China from the fast-spreading virus rose to 361 and investors retreated to safe-haven assets in the first trading session after an extended Lunar New Year break. [nL4N2A214Y] ** China's central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday. [nL4N2A2069] ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 0.13 point, or 0.01%, to 2,118.88, after falling as much as 1.7% in early trade. ** The fall in Chinese stocks did not affect the Korean markets much as investors had already factored it in, said Park Sang-hyun, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 308.2 billion won ($258 million) worth of shares on the main board, while local institutions and individual investors were net buyers. ** South Korea's Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said he would act to stabilize financial markets if herd-like behaviours are seen, noting he saw a lot of speculative demand moving its currency market. ** Following his remarks, the won recouped some of its early losses and ended at 1,195.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.27% lower than its previous close at 1,191.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,194.9 per U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,194.4 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.85%, after U.S. stocks plunged on Friday. Japanese stocks fell 1.01%. [MKTS/GLOB] ** The KOSPI has fallen 3.59% so far this year, and lost 2.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 827.17 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 296. ** The won has lost 3.2% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 110.82, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42% in late-afternoon trade. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.8 basis point to 1.291% in late-afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.9 basis point to 1.546%. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((hayoung.choi@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1468;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/CLOSE (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.