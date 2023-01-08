S.Korean stocks rally on U.S. payrolls boost; bonds, currency jump

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

January 08, 2023 — 09:07 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI eyes best day in nearly two months

Korean won hits highest level in seven months

South Korea benchmark bond yield drops

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares, treasury bonds and currency rallied on Monday as investors cheered U.S. employment data that supported expectations for the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening to slow.

** The U.S. economy added jobs at a solid clip in December, data showed on Friday, but the annual gain of wages slowed to the weakest since August 2021, providing a relief on the inflation side.

** "The Fed's focus is on wages and the data suggested a positive sign of weakening inflation pressure," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 46.42 points, or 2.03%, to 2,336.39 as of 0130 GMT, hitting the highest intraday level since Dec. 22, 2022.

** The KOSPI was set to extend its gaining streak to a fourth straight session and eyed its biggest daily percentage rise since Nov. 11, 2022.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 2.20%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 1.93%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS added 3.04%. Nearly 800 shares advanced among 933 traded issues.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 235.1 billion won ($188.15 million).

** The won was quoted 1.54% higher at 1,249.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, after hitting the strongest level since June 3, 2022 at 1,246.8.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 jumped 0.36 points to 104.09.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 9.9 basis points to 3.582% and the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 10.1 basis points to 3.472%, hitting their lowest levels since mid-December 2022.

($1 = 1,249.5100 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.