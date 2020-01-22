S.Korean stocks rally on bargain-hunting; virus fears tempered by China response

Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares jumped more than 1% on Wednesday on bargain-hunting and Beijing's efforts to contain the new coronavirus outbreak. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
