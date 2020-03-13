S.Korean stocks post biggest weekly drop since 2008

KOSPI plunges 13.2% on week

Foreigners sell net $1.02 bln on Fri

Korean won tumbles 1% against USD

S.Korea benchmark bond yield gains

SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares settled about 3.5% lower on Friday and posted their biggest weekly drop since the 2008 financial crisis, as panic over the coronavirus outbreak led to a rout in global stock markets. The won fell 1%, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** Earlier in the day, domestic shares plunged 8.4% to a near 10-year low, triggering circuit breakers on the main index for the first time in nearly two decades.

** The country's president held a rare meeting with top economic officials, including the central bank governor and the finance minister, to discuss the impact of the outbreak.

** After a separate emergency meeting of top economic officials, the finance ministry said the Bank of Korea and financial regulators agreed authorities should cooperate in deploying fiscal and monetary policies to tackle an economic crisis.

** The Bank of Korea separately said its seven-member committee was discussing whether to hold a rare inter-meeting review to cut policy interest rates to a new record-low. The bank has not delivered an emergency rate cut since October 2008.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 closed down 62.89 points, or 3.43%, at 1,771.44. For the week, it plunged 13.2%, the sharpest since October 2008. It has fallen 19.4% so far this year.

** Foreigners sold a net 1.24 trillion won ($1.02 billion) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,219.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 1.05% lower than its previous close at 1,206.5.

** Forex authorities said they would act to stem any herd-like behaviour in the currency market. Multiple dealers told Reuters that authorities were suspected to have sold dollars to curb the won's weakness.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,219.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.8% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,215.5 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.89%, while Japanese stocks .N225 closed down 6.08%.

** The trading volume in the KOSPI index .KS11 was 1,018.11 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 904, the number of advancing shares was 30.

** The won has lost 5.2% against the dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.52 point to 110.99, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.39% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 7.0 basis points to 1.134% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 17.4 bps to 1.560%.

($1 = 1,218.8000 won)

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

