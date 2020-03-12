S.Korean stocks plunge, triggering KOSPI circuit breakers for first time since 2001

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

* KOSPI plunge near 8%, foreigners sell net $466.2 mln

* KRW tumbles 1.5% versus USD

* S.Korea benchmark bond yield jumps

SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares plunged to a near 10-year low on Friday, triggering circuit breakers on the main index for the first time in nearly two decades, as panic over the coronavirus led to a rout in global equities. The won slid to a four-year low, while the benchmark bond yield soared. ** By 0233 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was down 128.68 points, or 7.02%, at 1,705.65. It earlier fell as much as 8.2% to the lowest since late 2011, and has lost 22.39% so far this year. ** The index was set to post the biggest weekly decline since the 2008 financial crisis. ** The Korea Exchange activated trading curbs on the local stock market for a second straight day on Friday. ** The Bank of Korea said on Friday its seven-member committee was discussing whether to hold a rare inter-meeting review to cut policy interest rates to a new record-low. The bank has not delivered an emergency rate cut since October 2008. ** South Korea's FX authorities said they will act to stem any herd-like behaviour in the currency market, while multiple dealers told Reuters that the authorities were suspected to have sold dollars to curb the won's weakness. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 570.6 billion won ($466.22 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,224.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 1.45% lower than its previous close of 1,206.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,224.4 per U.S. dollar, down 1.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,221.4 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 7.97%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 473.87 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 904, the number of advancing shares was 8. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.18 points to 111.33. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 7.6 basis points to 1.140%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 12.9 basis points to 1.515%.

($1 = 1,223.8900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

