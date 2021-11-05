S.Korean stocks log third weekly decline on inflation risks

KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares logged a third weekly decline on Friday, even as Wall Street continued to rally, as growing inflationary risks and hiccups in global supply chain dented risk appetite. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 closed down 13.95 points, or 0.47%, at 2,969.27, as of 0632 GMT.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.57% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS rose 0.94%, while shares of LG Chem 051910.KS fell 0.51% and Naver 035420.KS dipped 0.24%.

** There is no strong momentum and logistical issues surrounding manufacture sector is hurting investor sentiment, said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Digital Research.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 41.5 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,185.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.22% lower than its previous close at 1,182.6.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,185.0 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,185.2.

** The KOSPI has risen 3.33% so far this year, but lost 4.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index .KS11 was 675.89 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 269.

** The won weakened 8.3% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.25 points to 108.51.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 9.2 basis points to 1.948%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 7.7 basis points to 2.351%.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee)

