S.Korean stocks little changed on uncertainty surrounding coronavirus

* KOSPI steadies, foreigners net sellers * Korean won turns higher U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares were little changed on Wednesday as investors remained wary due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus even as China's senior medical adviser said the epidemic would peak this month. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** As of 0225 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 3.22 points, or 0.14%, to 2,219.90 ** The coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April, the country's senior medical adviser said on Tuesday, as the latest number of new cases in Hubei, the epicentre of the epidemic, fell to the lowest since Jan. 31. [nL8N2AB6U4] ** However, the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China rose to 1,113 and the World Health Organization warned of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism. [nB9N28N01J] ** The virus continues to dominate the headlines, however, its impact on financial markets could be limited to the short term, said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 31.8 billion won ($26.95 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,180.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.14% higher than its previous close at 1,181.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,179.5 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,178.9 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.34%, after S&P 500 and the Nasdaq inched to their second consecutive record closing highs overnight [MKTS/GLOB]. Japanese stocks rose 0.54%. ** The KOSPI has risen 1.10% so far this year, and gained 1.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 215.42 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 901, the number of advancing shares was 281. ** The won has lost 2.2% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 110.76, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.299%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 1.611%. ($1 = 1,179.7900 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((hayoung.choi@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1468;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

