S.Korean stocks little changed; 10-yr treasury yield hits 8-yr high

SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares traded nearly flat on Tuesday with investors taking a breather ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves' monetary policy meeting, while neighbouring Asian markets were closed for holidays.
** The Korean won was little changed, while the benchmark bond yield hit an eight-year high.
** The benchmark KOSPI was up 4.69 points, or 0.17%, at 2,692.14 as of 0128 GMT.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.19% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.45%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.61%.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 32.0 billion won ($25.28 million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The stock market was supported by Wall Street's rebound overnight and hopes for easing of supply-chain disruptions with China's COVID-19 infections decreasing, said Cape Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan.
** South Korea's consumer prices in April rose much faster than expected and at their quickest pace in 13-1/2 years compared with a year earlier, led by a surge in energy and some food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.
** After the data release, a senior central bank official said the country's consumer inflation would likely stay above 4.0% for a while and stressed the need to manage inflation expectations.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.8 basis points to 3.128%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.1 basis point to 3.383% after hitting the highest since May 14, 2014 at 3.426%. ($1 = 1,265.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY
