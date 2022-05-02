S.Korean stocks little changed; 10-yr treasury yield hits 8-yr high

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares traded nearly flat on Tuesday with investors taking a breather ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves' monetary policy meeting, while neighbouring Asian markets were closed for holidays.

* KOSPI slightly up, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won little changed against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield hits 8-yr high

SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares traded nearly flat on Tuesday with investors taking a breather ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves' monetary policy meeting, while neighbouring Asian markets were closed for holidays.

** The Korean won was little changed, while the benchmark bond yield hit an eight-year high.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 4.69 points, or 0.17%, at 2,692.14 as of 0128 GMT.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.19% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.45%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.61%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 32.0 billion won ($25.28 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The stock market was supported by Wall Street's rebound overnight and hopes for easing of supply-chain disruptions with China's COVID-19 infections decreasing, said Cape Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan.

** South Korea's consumer prices in April rose much faster than expected and at their quickest pace in 13-1/2 years compared with a year earlier, led by a surge in energy and some food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.

** After the data release, a senior central bank official said the country's consumer inflation would likely stay above 4.0% for a while and stressed the need to manage inflation expectations.

** The won was quoted at 1,264.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02% higher than its previous close at 1,265.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,265.0 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,264.6.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 104.84.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.8 basis points to 3.128%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.1 basis point to 3.383% after hitting the highest since May 14, 2014 at 3.426%. ($1 = 1,265.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters