S.Korean stocks jump over 1% on Wall St gains; won hits 1-month high

SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Friday, tracking Wall Street's jump overnight, with support stemming from investors buying into a dip in equities. The Korean won hit a one-month high, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 28.45 points, or 1.09%, to 2,640.90 as of 0137 GMT. The index is set to end the week with no gains or losses.

** Worries about a slowdown in U.S. consumption certainly eased, but bargain-hunting is a more likely driving force with the local market still see-sawing day after day, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics added 1.06% and peer SK Hynix jumped 3.40% after hitting a seven-month low in the previous session. Battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up 0.12%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 61.6 billion won ($48.93 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The trading volume was 223.40 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 713.

** The won was quoted 0.62% higher at 1,259.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting a one-month low of 1258.2.

** The currency has strengthened 0.71% against dollar so far this week and is set for a second straight weekly gain.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,258.6 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,258.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 105.70.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 2.953%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 3.201%. ($1 = 1,258.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

