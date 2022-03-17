S.Korean stocks hits 2-week high on Fed rate hike; won jumps most in 2 years

Joori Roh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

** South Korean shares ended at a near two-week high on Thursday, as tech heavyweights tracked their U.S. peers higher after the Federal Reserve hiked rates as expected, while signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks also aided sentiment.

** The Korean won posted its sharpest gain in nearly two years, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 closed up 35.28 points, or 1.33%, at 2,694.51.

** Tracking a 5% surge in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index .SOX, chip giants Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS rose 1.14% and 6.44%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS rose 3.44%.

** The Fed announced a quarter percentage point increase in the overnight federal funds rate and laid out an aggressive plan for further increases to combat inflation.

** Fresh talks of compromise from Russia and Ukraine lifted hopes for a potential breakthrough, further boosting market sentiment just as China promised to roll out more economic stimulus.

** Foreigners turned net buyers for the first time in nine sessions, gobbling up net 462.6 billion won ($381.14 million) worth of shares.

** South Korea reported another daily record of COVID-19 cases of 621,328.

** The finance minister said authorities would strengthen efforts to stabilise the foreign exchange market should currency movements be excessive, and extend loosened currency market measures.

** The won ended at 1,214.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 1.76% higher than its previous close, logging the sharpest gain since late-March 2020.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,213.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,213.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.20 point to 107.63.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 6.7 basis points to 2.698%.

($1 = 1,213.7300 won)

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

