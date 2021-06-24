S.Korean stocks hit record high, set for sixth weekly gain

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares hit an all-time high on Friday and were set for a sixth straight weekly gain, as they tracked Wall Street's gains overnight on upbeat economic data. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI rose 26.38 points, or 0.80%, to 3,312.48 by 0206 GMT, extending gains to a fourth straight session. It is set to gain over 1% for the week, after rising 0.57% a week earlier.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.62% and peer SK Hynix added 1.98%, while battery maker LG Chem jumped 1.44%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 200.3 billion won ($177.48 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,128.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.57%. It is set for a weekly gain, rebounding from a 1.90% decline in the previous week.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.5 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,128.1.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.14 point to 110.00.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.3 basis points to 1.427%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.4 basis points to 2.101%. ($1 = 1,128.5700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More