S.Korean stocks hit over 1-week low on Ukraine, COVID-19 worries

South Korean shares dropped to their lowest in more than a week on Thursday, as investors worries about a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and the economic impact of surging COVID-19 cases at home.

SEOUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0150 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI shed 40.98 points, or 1.51%, to 2,678.55, after having fallen as much as 1.82% earlier in the session to the lowest since Feb. 15.

** Leading the decline, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.37% and 3.11%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 4.30%.

** Risk appetite took a hit after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News that he expected Russia to invade Ukraine before the night was over, though he still sees a chance to "avert a major aggression".

** The statement comes after the United States imposed sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on Wednesday, expanding penalties on Moscow.

** Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea kept interest rates steady on Thursday, taking a breather after back-to-back hikes as surging coronavirus cases and escalating tensions in Ukraine cloud the economic outlook.

** The country reported 170,016 new COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, near the peak of 171,452 infections reported a day earlier.

** On the Ukraine front ahead, the United Nations Security Council and the Group of Seven world leaders will separately hold meetings to discuss the crisis, diplomats and the White House said.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 290.0 billion won ($242.27 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,197.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.31%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,197.0, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,197.2.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.16 point to 107.57.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5 basis points to 2.370%. ($1 = 1,197.0300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

