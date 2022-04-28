S.Korean stocks hit 1-week high, Samsung Electronics leads gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose to their highest in a week on Friday, led by heavyweight chipmaker Samsung Electronics. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 21.96 points, or 0.82%, to 2,689.45 as of 0130 GMT, after hitting the highest intraday level since April 22. The index has fallen 0.6% for the week.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics led gains on the index, jumping 3.40%, and was set to mark the fastest daily rise in nearly five months; peer SK Hynix also rose 1.37%.

** Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surged 5.6% overnight, marking the sharpest daily rise in more than a year.

** Samsung Electronics and other major companies with robust first-quarter results are leading the gains, and foreigners are seen buying despite unfavourable conditions, said Cape Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 96.9 billion won ($76.42 million) worth of shares on the main board, snapping a six-day selling streak.

** The won was quoted at 1,267.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.42% higher than its previous close at 1,272.5.

** However, down 2.2% so far this week, the won could mark its worst weekly performance since mid-August 2021.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,268.0 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,267.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10 points to 105.36.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.0 basis points to 2.966%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.2 basis points to 3.220%. ($1 = 1,268.0000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

