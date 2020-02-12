S.Korean stocks gain after Wall Street closes at record peaks

* KOSPI climbs, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield steady

SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, tracking a rally on Wall Street, with chipmakers leading the gains. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield were little changed.

** As of 0227 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 12.07 points, or 0.54%, at 2,250.45, on track for the third straight session of gains.

** Analysts said the local market did not react much to a sharp jump in the death toll and infections from the coronavirus outbreak in China.

** The death toll from the virus in the central Hubei province leapt by a record 242 on Thursday, while 14,840 new cases were reported as officials said they had adopted a new methodology for counting infections.

** Despite reports of widespread business disruptions in China, Wall Street closed at record highs on Wednesday on hopes that the epidemic could be running out of steam.

** Overnight gains in U.S. stocks lifted Seoul stocks, with foreign investors buying local shares, particularly those of chipmakers, said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 1.8% and 3.5%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 209.0 billion won ($177.07 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Barunson Entertainment & Arts Corp , the producer of Oscar-winning movie "Parasite", soared 30% on Thursday. The stock has more than doubled this week.

** The won was quoted at 1,181.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16% lower than its previous close at 1,179.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,179.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,178.2 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.28% [MKTS/GLOB]. Japanese stocks rose 0.19%.

** The KOSPI has risen 2.46% so far this year, and gained 1.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 253.72 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 902, the number of advancing shares was 342.

** The won has lost 2.1% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.77, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.8 basis points to 1.291%, while the benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 1.612%.

($1 = 1,180.3400 won)

