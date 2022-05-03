S.Korean stocks flat as investors await Fed decision

* KOSPI marginally flat, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield weakens

SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares traded flat on Wednesday with investors adopting a wait-and-watch stance ahead of results from the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI was tepid at 2,684.09, as of 0123 GMT, after closing lower for two straight sessions.

** Samsung Electronics rose as much as 1.33% after the company signed a multi-year deal to sell equipment to Dish for its upcoming 5G network in the United States, one of the largest radio deals for the South Korean tech giant since its major Verizon contract in 2020, but pared gains to trade up 0.30%.

** Chipmaker SK Hynix traded flat, while battery maker LG Energy Solution was slightly up by 0.12%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 23.3 billion won ($18.49 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** It is likely the stock market will maintain a tepid trading flow on uncertainties of the U.S. Fed monetary policy meeting outcome, said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** It is widely expected that the U.S. central bank on Wednesday will hike rates by the most in a single day since 2000 to curb inflation.

** The won was quoted at 1,259.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.64% higher than its previous close at 1,267.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,260.0 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,259.9.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 104.72.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.2 basis points to 3.170%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 3.399%.

($1 = 1,260.0200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.