S.Korean stocks flat as investors await Fed decision
* KOSPI marginally flat, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield weakens
SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares traded flat on Wednesday with investors adopting a wait-and-watch stance ahead of results from the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI was tepid at 2,684.09, as of 0123 GMT, after closing lower for two straight sessions.
** Samsung Electronics rose as much as 1.33%
after the company signed a multi-year deal to sell equipment to
Dish
** Chipmaker SK Hynix traded flat, while battery maker LG Energy Solution was slightly up by 0.12%.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 23.3 billion won ($18.49 million) worth of shares on the main board.
** It is likely the stock market will maintain a tepid trading flow on uncertainties of the U.S. Fed monetary policy meeting outcome, said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
** It is widely expected that the U.S. central bank on Wednesday will hike rates by the most in a single day since 2000 to curb inflation.
** The won was quoted at 1,259.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform
** In offshore trading, the won
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.2 basis points to 3.170%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 3.399%.
($1 = 1,260.0200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY
